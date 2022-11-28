Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

