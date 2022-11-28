Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,919. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $117.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,966 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.