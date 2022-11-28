AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. 477,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,132,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.