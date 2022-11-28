AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AULRF remained flat at $26.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $26.19.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
