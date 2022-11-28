AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AULRF remained flat at $26.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Read More

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.