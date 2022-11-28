Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 16534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $4,386,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 189.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

