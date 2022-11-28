Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 16534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.