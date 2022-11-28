Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in November

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ANZBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%.

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Further Reading

