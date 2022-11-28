AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Down 4.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.58. 2,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 924,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
