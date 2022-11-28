AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Down 4.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.58. 2,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 924,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

About AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AvePoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 20.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.