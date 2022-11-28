AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,225

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,113 ($36.81) to GBX 3,225 ($38.13) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.38) to GBX 3,100 ($36.66) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($36.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($31.63) to GBX 2,750 ($32.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,773.89.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $37.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.