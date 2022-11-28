Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 350 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

