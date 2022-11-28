Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 350 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ACLS traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Read More
