Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.88

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 82020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
