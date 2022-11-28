Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.88

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 82020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

