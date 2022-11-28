Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,557,836 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BSBR. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $6,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $434,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

