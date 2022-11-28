Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE BSMX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
