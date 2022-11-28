Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

