Bank of America Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $478.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $441.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.86. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

