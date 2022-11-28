Bank of America Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.20) to GBX 115 ($1.36) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.8 %

TWODF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

