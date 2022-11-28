Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

