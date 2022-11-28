Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.80) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.54 ($7.11).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 533.80 ($6.31) on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.50 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £69.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

