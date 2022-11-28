Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $308,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

