Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58,191 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 947.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 606,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $115,192,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,770. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

