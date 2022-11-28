Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 184,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

