Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.38. 4,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

