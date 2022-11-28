Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

