Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $168,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

