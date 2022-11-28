Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

