Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.91. 17,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,519. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

