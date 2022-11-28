Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 5,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 890,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

