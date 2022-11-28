Berenberg Bank Lowers Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Price Target to €27.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

