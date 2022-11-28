Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $116.22.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

