Beta Finance (BETA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.02 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $64.13 million and $26.02 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.92 or 0.07611866 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00485001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.96 or 0.29500065 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

