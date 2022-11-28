Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.54. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$10.67 and a 52-week high of C$19.08.
About Big Banc Split
Featured Articles
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.