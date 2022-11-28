Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.54. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$10.67 and a 52-week high of C$19.08.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

