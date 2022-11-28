Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,444,603 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,444,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,000. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned about 0.11% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.39. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.13. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

