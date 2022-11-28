Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.41. 162,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,237,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

