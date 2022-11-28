Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,547 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned about 3.04% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $41,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.74. 2,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,936. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $84.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

