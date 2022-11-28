Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $796.12 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.38 or 0.00255756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $796.12 million and $84.10 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00668979 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00055198 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,236,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
