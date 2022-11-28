BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. BitShares has a market cap of $26.55 million and $17.75 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002162 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008531 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,761,971 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

