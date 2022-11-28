BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.84 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $632.17 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00025195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $12,183,396.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

