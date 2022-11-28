BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,756 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.60% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
