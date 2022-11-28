BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 448.3% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,287.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 476,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 389,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 152.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 387,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

