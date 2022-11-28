BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 318.9% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.