Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 468.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAQW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

