BlueArk Price Up 3% Over Last Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $57.23 million and approximately $592,608.24 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,223.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00678032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00257314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00175391 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $582,960.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.