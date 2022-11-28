Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 114,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 108,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.30 price objective (down from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

