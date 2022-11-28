Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
BBSRF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 31,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
