Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 635,623 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.