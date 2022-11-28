Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($0.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.72) on Friday. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.