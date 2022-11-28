Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNR stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.42 ($69.82). 267,328 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.69.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

