Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($81.63) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €68.42 ($69.82). 267,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.69. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

