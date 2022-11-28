Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

