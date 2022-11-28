Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $100.29

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($102.04) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

