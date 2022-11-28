Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $29.20

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $18.67 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

