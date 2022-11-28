Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 68,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,407,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.5% in the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

